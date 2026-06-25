Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $30.13 Million Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 38,330 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,886 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,842,000 after buying an additional 135,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $238.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $186.28 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

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