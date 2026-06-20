Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $303.49 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.31% of CME Group worth $303,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,241,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $559,720,000 after buying an additional 1,807,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,656,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Article Title

CME continues to be highlighted as a dividend and value stock, with analysts noting its strong capital returns, electronic trading growth, and global product expansion could support a long-term rebound. Positive Sentiment: One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Article Title

One market note said CME may be undervalued after the CEO succession announcement, suggesting the stock could have upside if investors view the leadership transition as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Article Title

CME named longtime finance chief Julie Winkler as its next CEO, while Terry Duffy will step into an executive chairman role; the move appears planned and may reduce uncertainty, but it also marks a major leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

The company is also taking legal action against the CFTC over approval of perpetual crypto futures, arguing the products should be treated as swaps rather than futures. The case could affect CME’s role in crypto derivatives, but the financial impact is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Sell rating on CME and trimmed its price target, citing leadership transition risk and regulatory uncertainty, which may be weighing on sentiment. Article Title

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.56 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.61 and a 200-day moving average of $287.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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