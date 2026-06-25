Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $30.57 Million Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,970 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 419,513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of CoreWeave worth $30,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

CoreWeave Stock Down 4.6%

CRWV opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $9,113,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $23,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,476,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,570,469.75. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,072,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,454,369.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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