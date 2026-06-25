Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $31.20 Million Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,856 shares of the company's stock after selling 151,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Docusign worth $31,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $144,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,879,514.45. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,511,539.73. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 64,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,682 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.59%.The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Docusign

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Docusign from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.27.

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About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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