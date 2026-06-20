Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $344.74 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612,252 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 249,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Boston Scientific worth $344,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $709,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,052,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0%

BSX stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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