Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $41.52 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,177 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 369,908 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity National Financial worth $41,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

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Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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