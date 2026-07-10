Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in ONE Gas by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,473 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price target on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $78.85 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. ONE Gas's payout ratio is 61.40%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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