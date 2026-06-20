Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $453.99 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827,513 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $453,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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