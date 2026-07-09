Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,946 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,263 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of HF Sinclair worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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