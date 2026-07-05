Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $73.92 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,798 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $73,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is 3.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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