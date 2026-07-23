Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.19 Million Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,785 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of COPT Defense Properties worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.76. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

Further Reading

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