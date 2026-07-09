Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,579 shares of the company's stock after selling 328,681 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aramark worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,807 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,944,000 after buying an additional 236,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aramark by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 55,144 shares during the last quarter.

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Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Aramark has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMK

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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