Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 79,004 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Caterpillar worth $580,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $935.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $987.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.73 and a 1-year high of $994.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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