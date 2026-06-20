Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635,607 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 424,611 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Altria Group worth $267,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

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Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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