Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 253,855 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.30% of Capital One Financial worth $447,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:COF opened at $201.94 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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