Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 1,267.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 208,962 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 96.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.3%

GPK stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here