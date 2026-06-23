Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742,285 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 783,361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Kraft Heinz worth $66,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after purchasing an additional 616,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock worth $478,347,000 after buying an additional 1,870,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company's stock worth $336,134,000 after buying an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,382,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,893,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,922,000 after buying an additional 341,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here