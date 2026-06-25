Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,686,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $297,183,000 after acquiring an additional 305,126 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 210,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.06.

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About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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