Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,972 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $178,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $512.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $506.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.27. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $525.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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