Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 115,976 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,792,000 after purchasing an additional 671,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 734,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,368,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,059,000 after purchasing an additional 424,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,927,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,457,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,667,000 after buying an additional 696,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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