Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.25 Million in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of QCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in QCR by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.75. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $99.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.42 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. QCR's dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $28,210.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,948. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $578,591.28. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCRH

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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