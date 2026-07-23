Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $12.92 Million in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 322,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,916,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $45.50 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.34.

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Qiagen Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Qiagen N.V. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $492.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This is an increase from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. Qiagen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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