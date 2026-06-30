Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.89 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,473 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 145,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $3,497,344.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 145,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,344.62. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Karyn Hillman sold 38,938 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $892,069.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,096,769.02. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,468,570 shares of company stock valued at $34,136,152. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LEVI opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Levi Strauss & Co.'s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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