Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,545,000 after buying an additional 562,611 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock worth $61,517,000 after buying an additional 296,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,396.84. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.29.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.0%

H stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -545.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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