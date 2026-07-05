Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $82,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after buying an additional 1,371,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $212,979,000 after buying an additional 1,037,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $314.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $346.37 and its 200 day moving average is $286.69. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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