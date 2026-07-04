Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,715 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 48,834 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.35% of MSCI worth $146,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Midway Capital Research & Management purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $603.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.75.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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