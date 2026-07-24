Go Pro
→ BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030 (From Decentralized Masters) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Upstream Bio logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC disclosed a new position in Upstream Bio during the first quarter, buying 640,326 shares worth about $5.76 million and representing roughly 1.18% of the company.
  • Upstream Bio has seen mixed analyst sentiment, with several recent downgrades leading to a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.
  • The biotech company reported a Q1 EPS loss of $0.75, slightly worse than expected, while shares were trading near $6.40—well below the 52-week high of $33.68.
  • Interested in Upstream Bio? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.18% of Upstream Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 1,963.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Upstream Bio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore downgraded Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPB

Upstream Bio Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UPB opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 4,718.96%.The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstream Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Upstream Bio Right Now?

Before you consider Upstream Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upstream Bio wasn't on the list.

While Upstream Bio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines