Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.18% of Upstream Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 1,963.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Upstream Bio alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Upstream Bio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore downgraded Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPB

Upstream Bio Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UPB opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 4,718.96%.The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstream Bio Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upstream Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upstream Bio wasn't on the list.

While Upstream Bio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here