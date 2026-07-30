Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $814,000 Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,526 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 261,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,002 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,931 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 80,911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 358,908 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $63,013,000 after buying an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,508 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 225,325 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

View Our Latest Report on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.4%

AGM opened at $213.44 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its 200 day moving average is $174.41.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $109.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.76 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.82%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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