Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 135,184 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,674 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 135,184 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.04.

View Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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