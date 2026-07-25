Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 138,810 Shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Free Report) by 230.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,039 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the company's stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bilibili by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bilibili from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bilibili from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.70. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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