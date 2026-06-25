Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 210,131 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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