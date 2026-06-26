Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 24,929 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Crown worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,875 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.82 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.14.

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About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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