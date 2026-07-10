Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 27,825 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,914 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Tenable worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,009,000 after purchasing an additional 465,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock worth $209,354,000 after purchasing an additional 713,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock worth $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenable by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 2,369,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tenable from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenable from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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