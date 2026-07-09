Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 32,129 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore upgraded Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:KRC opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.12. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.Kilroy Realty's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 118.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at $524,978.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kilroy Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kilroy Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kilroy Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here