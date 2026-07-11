Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 37,820 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 626.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,861 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,820 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $78.45 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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