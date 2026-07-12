Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,679 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 315.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,005 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 3.5%

STRL traded down $24.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $682.29. 408,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $811.80 and a 200 day moving average of $542.18.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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