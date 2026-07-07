Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Markel Group worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $317,583,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $892,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $54,421,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 204,861 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $440,379,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,977.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,854.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,719.41 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $984,054.50. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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