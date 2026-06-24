Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 51,987 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 51,987 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $31,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Weiss Ratings lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.2%

GLPI opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.13%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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