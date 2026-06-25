Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,245 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Nordson worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Nordson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $296.11 on Thursday. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $207.08 and a 1-year high of $305.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.75 and a 200-day moving average of $273.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.Nordson's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here