Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,245 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nordson worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $207.08 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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