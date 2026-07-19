Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 896,480 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 230.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,178 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 896,480 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Arch Capital Group worth $123,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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