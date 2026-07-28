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Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Vicor logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired 7,864 Vicor shares worth approximately $1.25 million during the first quarter. Institutional investors collectively own 47.45% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on VICR, with an average price target of $381.67, despite some recent rating downgrades and target-price reductions.
  • Vicor exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.04 in EPS and $143.35 million in revenue, with revenue up 49.3% year over year. However, insiders sold approximately $117.2 million of stock over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,864 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vicor by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research cut Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $6,842,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,828,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,020,089,589. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,606 shares of company stock worth $117,177,948. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $206.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Vicor had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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