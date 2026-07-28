Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,619 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 176.76%. The company had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $194,278.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,968,428.39. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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