Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,270 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 251,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of CoStar Group worth $66,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $729,020,000 after buying an additional 4,053,456 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,100 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 487.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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