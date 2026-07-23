Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank $PFBC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,757 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.19% of Preferred Bank worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 288.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,636 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 40,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,112 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 199,419 shares of the bank's stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,622 shares of the bank's stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.55. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.60 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Preferred Bank's payout ratio is 29.96%.

Trending Headlines about Preferred Bank

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Preferred Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFBC

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank NASDAQ: PFBC is a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles. The institution offers a full range of banking products and services to businesses and individuals, with a particular emphasis on commercial real estate lending, business banking, treasury management and deposit accounts. Preferred Bank operates through branch offices across Southern California and national loan production offices in major U.S. markets.

The bank's core lending portfolio focuses on commercial real estate acquisition, development and investment properties.

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