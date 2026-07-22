Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,496 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,571 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Bunge Global worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $134.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

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