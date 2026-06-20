Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,925 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 409,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.39% of Cigna Group worth $281,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $279.63 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company's 50 day moving average is $283.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here