Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 1,888.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,186 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 203,417 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.36% of Kemper worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Kemper by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,786 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 198,248 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 112.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Kemper Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.75.

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About Kemper

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report).

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