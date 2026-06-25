Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,753 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 53,167 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of NiSource worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7%

NI stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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