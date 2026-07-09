Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,335 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Crocs worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $105,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,545,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,720,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,964 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,474,037 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $126,060,000 after purchasing an additional 366,537 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crocs Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CROX stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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